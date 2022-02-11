Pfizer’s COVID vaccine pause a disappointment for parents, experts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday marked a bump in the road for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5.

The vaccine maker pulled its application for authorization after its two-dose regimen failed to show it provided enough protection.

Pfizer said it wanted to wait until data from its three-dose trial was available before they move ahead.

That could take several more months.

The youngest age group that can get vaccinated are children 5 to 11.

In North Carolina, just a quarter of that population are vaccinated at this point. It’s unclear how successful the vaccination rate for this population will be.

The latest study from the Kaiser Family Foundation polled parents of children between 6 months and 5 years old. They found:

31 percent would get their child vaccinated right away

26 percent would definitely not get their child vaccinated

29 percent want to wait and see

12 percent would get them vaccinated only if required

That study found the omicron variant is not making a difference for parents when it comes to getting their child vaccinated.

The KFF found 8 of 10 were not swayed by news of the variant.

Local parents join Pfizer trial

Parents who do want their children vaccinated right away are working hard to get them into trials. Having a newborn during the pandemic isn’t what Elizabeth Smith had in mind for 2020.

“She hasn’t met probably more than half of her relatives because of the pandemic,” said Smith.

Smith and her husband along with her older child are all vaccinated.

She knew getting 2-year-old Fiona into a vaccine trial at Duke Health could help get them closer to a normal life.

“Just getting her that immunity and sort of doing what we could and doing our part to stop the spread was really important to us,” she said.

With Pfizer pausing this latest vaccine application, Smith will have to wait longer to know if Fiona got the real shot or a placebo.

“It’s disappointing, but you know, I also have to understand that the science unfolds as it needs to unfold. So I try to respect the process,” said Smith.

It’s a slight disappointment for Dr. Zach Willis, associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the UNC School of Medicine.

“I think that overall, I do trust the process that goes into this and they want to be 100 percent sure that they’re putting out a product that is safe and effective,”said Willis.

More focus needed on the 5 to 11 group

In the meantime, Willis believes people need to focus on getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated. Willis said vaccinating kids can help protect vulnerable people and keep schools open.

Click here to find a vaccine location for kids 5 to 11

“There hasn’t been very much emphasis on vaccinating that age group. I think that as omicron subsides, we’ll be able to focus more on on that,” he said.

Another slowdown may be that pharmacists aren’t allowed to vaccinate younger children.



Smith hopes parents on the fence will think about the bigger picture.

“What we’re going through with this pandemic, what you do has an impact on your whole community,” she said.