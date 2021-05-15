Planning to go out this weekend in the Triangle? Here’s what to expect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state will no longer require masks or social distancing in most places.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Friday afternoon, a day after the CDC revised its guidance.

So what does that mean for those of us looking to go out to eat or grab a drink this weekend? It will depend on individual businesses to determine how to implement the rules.

People along Glenwood South Friday night seemed to embrace the changes. But some restaurant and bar owners are still trying to determine how to move forward.

“Not super excited about it,” Patrick Agate, the owner of Bottle Rev 3 in Raleigh said.

He said he hoped the re-opening process would have moved a little slower.

“There were targets that they wanted to hit with vaccination, and I don’t feel like we’ve gotten anywhere close to that,” Agate said.

Agate is right. But the CDC updated its guidance Thursday. The governor followed Friday.

Agate said they’ll likely have masks optional Monday. He’ll also add seats at the bar.

“We just don’t want to get shut down again like what happened last year,” Nirav Patel said.

Patel is the owner of Venture Pizza and said he has concerns. That’s why he’s not changing anything yet. He’ll still require masks inside.

“If we can have a balance that’s better,” Patel explained.

CBS 17 also stopped by Crabtree Valley Mall. The vast majority of people were wearing masks. Calls to the property management that owns the mall haven’t been returned.

Two Rooters Ice Cream still hasn’t let people inside. Their inside space is limited and didn’t allow for social distancing.

“It’s exciting for us because we now get to figure out a new way of life,” Jared Plummer, the owner said.