‘Pledge my check’ asks for stimulus checks to be donated to those in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For many who are receiving a federal stimulus check during the COVID-19 crisis, it’s not close to enough to pay the rent, keep the lights on and eat.

But, for some folks who are still working, it’s a more fortunate scenario.

“We’re all sitting around stuck in our homes, six feet away from people. Not doctors, not grocery workers with jobs that we have to continue working thinking how can I help during this time that is really sad but I still want to do something,” said Kevin Miller.

He, along with Jordan Bowman and Ryan O’Donnell, came up with an idea.

Give some or all of that stimulus check to someone who really needs it.

Their new organization “Pledge My Check” asks you to pick a small business, a server at a restaurant, a teacher, a neighbor, a non-profit and the list goes on.

It’s up to you.

“Giving the donor the freedom and not making them donate to this cause. The freedom to support causes they already care about. I mean I’m encouraging people to double down or triple down on their philanthropic donations to support the same organizations you supported but, maybe just increase the dollar amount,” said Bowman.

If you make the pledge, you then gift that money directly to the person or organization.

It can be in the form of a check or a pay app like Venmo or Cash App.

Miller told CBS17 “we’re not the middleman because when you transfer people’s money that cost money so organizations would get less money if we’re a middleman. And we don’t want that. We want them to get money immediately.”

They hope people will pause for a moment and think about how they can keep that money in their own community.

Miller put it in perspective by saying “we’re really fighting against Best Buy here. So Best Buy just put out a sale for a $1,200 TV. So for folks who are sitting there looking at that Best Buy TV and are also thinking, ‘man, that TV will look really good on my wall,’ we want to give them another option.”

Bowman said it’s just a small thing he can do since the government gave him $1,200 he doesn’t necessarily need.

“I could buy that new TV but honestly it’s really important to support the frontline workers,”Bowman said.

Just a few days after www.pledgemycheck.org launched, more than $20,000 had already been pledged from 11 different states.

“It’s a really tangible way to fight COVID six-feet away from friends,” Miller said.