Plenty of supply for 1st-dose mass vaccination event Friday in Granville County

Coronavirus

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Granville County mass vaccination site said it has lots of doses to administer during an event Friday, a spokesperson said.

The first-dose vaccination event will be held Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The vaccine given out will be Pfizer’s. Everyone 16 years and older will be eligible, spokesperson Shields Blackwell said.

Vaccinations will take place in the parking lot of Granville Primary Care & OB/GYN, which is located at 110 Professional Park Dr. in Oxford. Appointments can be made online.

People are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card and a photo ID.

