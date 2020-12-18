President-elect Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team confirmed Friday he would receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Jill Biden will also receive her first dose on Monday as well.

Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be vaccinated “the following week.”

The announcement was made Friday, hours after Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking government officials to receive their first doses of a vaccine that could eventually put an end to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will be receiving the shot in public, as Pence did Friday.

The Bidens would also be thanking workers at the Delaware medical facility where they will receive their injections.