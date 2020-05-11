Ralegh company offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As state leaders work to determine how widespread the coronavirus pandemic is, antibody testing may be more important than ever.

Now, people can get that done for free.

From their flyers to the front door — the mission at The Blood Connection is obvious.

“Our intention is always to increase blood donations now that we can save more lives,” said Allie Van Dyke.

The Blood Connection partnership coordinator Allie Van Dyke says blood donations dropped off as COVID-19 crossed into North America, but recently they’ve seen increased demand.

“Convalescent plasma came on the scene at the beginning of April where we could take plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, and give back to recovering COVID-19 patients,” said Van Dyke. “That was showing promise.”

To ensure they aren’t passing bad blood to partners, they test each donation for a wide variety of diseases, that now has a new addition.

“We are going to do the antibody testing on all blood donations,” said Van Dyke.

Samples of the blood are taken at the facility, shipped to a partnering hospital, and results will be posted in an online patient portal in about seven days.

“This is not a COVID-19 diagnostic test,” said Van Dyke. “We’re not telling you that you have COVID-19. We’re simply telling you that you have antibodies for the virus. It doesn’t make you immune if you have them, and it doesn’t mean you have an infection. It just means your body created an immune response to it, and that you have those antibodies.”

At this time, the test is designed to inform the patient, and isn’t shared with state health departments, but Van Dyke says that could be coming down the line.

“We hope these donors, once they get this testing, will be regular blood donors and come back every 56 days when they can donate,” said Van Dyke.

The Blood Connection is holding a public blood drive at PNC Arena on May 21.

You can also make an appointment at any area location of The Blood Connection.

