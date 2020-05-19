Raleigh cancels Fourth of July fireworks display over COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks display over the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman for the City confirmed to CBS 17.

The fireworks display was slated to be held in the area of the PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium. The City moved the display to west Raleigh after holding it in downtown for several years.

Raleigh’s July 4th celebration has brought thousands of visitors to the area to watch the display.

The move was made as a cost saving measure, the City confirmed.

The announcement comes just days after the Dreamville Festival, scheduled for August at Dorothea Dix Park, was canceled by organizers over coronavirus concerns.

Greensboro, Southport and Emerald Isle are among the other municipalities that have canceled the Independence Day celebrations.