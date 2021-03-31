Raleigh COVID-19 testing site to begin administering vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at one of its Raleigh testing sites, the county health department said Wednesday.

Vaccinations will be offered at the Wake County Human Services Center at 5809 Departure Dr. beginning Monday. Shots will be administered inside while the drive-thru testing will move across the street to the parking lot of Vision Church RDU, a news release said.

Since Dec. 1, the site has conducted more than 70,000 COVID-19 tests, the county said.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this fourth mass vaccination site for the public,” said Ryan Jury, the vaccination branch director for Wake County Public Health. “But more importantly, this marks the beginning of our transition to operating a focused regional model of vaccination, where we can increase the number of vaccine centers in communities throughout Wake County.”

People eligible for the vaccine can also get their shot at PNC Arena, the Wake County Public Health Center on Sunnybrook Road, and the Wake County Commons Building.