Raleigh doctor getting national recognition for helping deaf community with clear masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh doctor is being recognized nationwide for helping the deaf community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Sheri Mello, of the Raleigh Hearing and Tinnitus Center, helped create masks that are clear around the mouth to allow the hearing-impaired to read lips. So far, Mello has been able to donate 300 of these masks to those who need them.

“We got feedback saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this is wonderful. I can communicate with my hearing-impaired loved ones.'” And so, it really made a difference in their world, and that’s all we were wanting to do,” Mello said.

Mello has worked with some clients on the project.

