Raleigh mayor speaks with CBS 17, says she hasn’t heard of a police officer testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she hadn’t heard if a Raleigh Police Department officer had tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s difficult because we have to follow HIPAA laws related to health care. I have not heard that, but I will check into it,” Baldwin said.

Meanwhile, Baldwin said social distancing has led to a decline in some crime rates. The total number of crime reports is down 30 percent, although some crimes — like domestic violence — have seen an uptick.

“People are staying home and absolutely that is the primary reason,” Baldwin said of the dip in some crime rates. “One thing we have seen is an increase in domestic violence calls, and that is very concerning to us. So we are trying to balance it all and make sure the people who need our protection get it.”

Baldwin also said the city has taken steps to step up protections for sanitation workers after an employee died of complications from coronavirus on March 26. Among the changes has been suspending pickup for yard waste.

“They are obviously very sad, but they have a fighting spirit and a great attitude. We have been very careful in assuring they get extra protection, you know, the PPE,” Baldwin said.

Finally, Baldwin said all the city council members agreed to contribute to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Oak City Cares, and the North Carolina Restaurant Relief Fund. She said an anonymous donor agreed to donate $50,000 if they raised $10,000.

More headlines from CBS17.com: