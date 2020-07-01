RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a nursing home in Raleigh, according to a news release from Wake County health officials.
Residents and staff at the Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh tested positive for the virus. Health officials didn’t report how many employees and residents had tested positive. That information should be included in the state’s report, which will be updated on Friday.
An outbreak — defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as two or more cases — had been reported at the Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 30.
No further information was released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Duke students nervous about returning to campus amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Get festive for July with these DIY ideas, recipe
- Wednesday, July 1st : Get festive for the 4th with these DIY ideas
- Extra $600 in pandemic unemployment aid may end a week early for some
- Raleigh nursing home reports 2nd COVID-19 outbreak