Raleigh nursing home reports 2nd COVID-19 outbreak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a nursing home in Raleigh, according to a news release from Wake County health officials.

Residents and staff at the Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh tested positive for the virus. Health officials didn’t report how many employees and residents had tested positive. That information should be included in the state’s report, which will be updated on Friday.

An outbreak — defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as two or more cases — had been reported at the Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 30.

No further information was released.

