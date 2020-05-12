Raleigh police, city council monitoring armed group after recent appearances

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police and city officials are monitoring a group of people who walked around and got lunch while armed in downtown Raleigh this past weekend, according to a statement from Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.

Deck-Brown said that, while police are monitoring the group, their “actions must comply with existing State law.” North Carolina allows people who are lawfully allowed to possess a gun to openly carry on public property.

However, that permission is not granted to people who are participating in or spectating at a protest, the statement said.

“The Raleigh Police Department, in consultation with the Wake County District Attorney, will evaluate each circumstance as it arises,” Deck-Brown’s statement said.

On Saturday, the armed group “got lunch and got in their cars and left,” according to Raleigh police. They were not protesting anything. Police made contact with them and nothing happened.

The group’s presence in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood on May 1 upset residents.

Deck-Brown’s entire statement:

“The Raleigh Police Department is actively engaged and monitoring closely the recent Walk the Iron events that occurred in Downtown Raleigh. In addition to the Raleigh Police Department, the Raleigh City Council and our community have expressed concerns about the perception of these events. However, our actions must comply with existing State law. North Carolina law permits individuals who are lawfully allowed to possess a firearm to openly display such a firearm while on public property, such as a city sidewalk. Additionally, State law prohibits local governments from enacting ordinances restricting the possession or carrying of firearms, except in very limited circumstances. While State law does not permit individuals to possess a dangerous weapon when they are participating in or spectating at a protest, there is nothing that prohibits an individual, or a group of individuals, from walking on a city sidewalk while carrying and displaying firearms. Whether such an individual or a group is violating that law will depend on the circumstances. The Raleigh Police Department, in consultation with the Wake County District Attorney, will evaluate each circumstance as it arises. Similarly, State law does not prohibit individuals from carrying firearms into private businesses. Business owners are permitted to make a determination as to whether or not to allow people to carry firearms on their premises. The Raleigh Police Department was made aware of the reports of harassment and reached out to the individual who posted his account of the encounter on social media. During our investigation of his encounter, the individual stated he did not wish to pursue the matter. As part of the investigation, video of his encounter that was captured by local media outlets has been reviewed. The City of Raleigh Police Department will continue with its investigation, review these matters and any future events, and consult with the District Attorney to determine if criminal charges are applicable. While this is concerning for many, the Raleigh Police Department remains committed to our foremost priority of preserving the safety and security of all who live and work in Raleigh, as well as those who visit our city.”

