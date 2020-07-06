Raleigh reports COVID-19 exposure at youth day camp

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 24 families were notified after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at a Raleigh youth day camp last week.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The City of Raleigh sent letters to parents saying the exposure began June 29 at Millbrook Exchange Park.

“Your child had exposure to the individual who tested positive and it is possible that your child could have contracted the virus,” the letter stated.

Privacy laws prevent Raleigh from revealing if the person who tested positive is a staff member or camper. The positive test came back Sunday.

Raleigh camps have been modified this summer to adhere to CDC guidelines – those changes include required social distancing and limiting shared supplies.

The campers have been asked to isolate for 14 days before returning to camp.

This story will be updated.