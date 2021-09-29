Raleigh woman beats COVID-19 after nearly 20 days on a ventilator, now she’s urging others to get vaccinated

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – One Raleigh-area woman is sharing her COVID-19 fight and miraculous recovery after nearly 40 days in the hospital in the hopes she inspires others, especially in the Hispanic community to get protected from the coronavirus.

“Por favor, vacunense (Please, Get vaccinated),” Maya Galletta tells everyone she can.

Galletta still bears the scars from her fight with COVID-19 that left her in the hospital for nearly 40 days.

“I had a hole in my neck,” Galletta said. “I realized just how incredibly lucky and blessed I am to be able to be here.”

Her family returned from a trip to Florida in late March and she started feeling sick just days before her COVID-19 vaccine appointment. But by then, it was too late – her oxygen levels dropped to dangerous lows.

“We were on a telemed with the doctor and the doctor’s like, you need to call 911 now,” Galletta said.

At WakeMed’s Cary campus, Galletta’s health took a turn for the worse. Doctors had to intubate her just days after being admitted.

“I was terrified when I finally did go into the room and I woke up 20 days later,” Galletta said.

Her husband, Brian Galletta, said he tried to stay positive for their family of eight.

“But in the back of my mind, it always went, oh my God, what if she doesn’t come home,” Brian Galletta said.

After weeks on a ventilator, she did come home. But recovery has been a long-term challenge.

“Just knowing what she looked like when she woke up, we knew we were in for a long haul,” Brian Galletta said.

Now, as she reflects on the fight of her life, two things come to mind.

The first, thanking the doctors and nurses that have now become close friends.

“To have those people come in and take care of me with no regard for anything, they’re like, ‘yes, that’s what we’re here for.’ I could never thank them enough,” Galletta said.

Finally, urging everyone she can, especially in the Latinx community to get vaccinated.

The CDC says Hispanics are nearly three times more likely than other groups to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Esto no hay algo que debería sufrir nadie. Podiendo prevenierlo con la vacuna. Por favor, vayan a vacunarse. (This is not something that anyone should suffer from. You can prevent it with the vaccine. Please, go get vaccinated),” Galletta said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 43 percent of the state’s Hispanic community has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Información y recursos de la vacuna en español del departamento de salud.