Recovered COVID-19 patient donates plasma to help critically ill

A central Indiana doctor and a recovered COVID-19 patient donated plasma to help others fight off the virus.

Dr. Sarah Dilley says she had a mild form or COVID-19, only experiencing a low-grade fever and mild cough. However, many patients she deals with are often immunocompromised. That’s why she wanted to help by donating her plasma which is now full of COVID-19 antibodies.

“We don’t have a vaccine, right now this is the best and most directed treatment that we have,” Dilley said.

According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, convalescent plasma transfusion shows some signs of reducing virus in the blood stream and improvements in clinical symptoms.

The first day that Eli Lilly opened its drive thru testing for health care workers, Dr. Dilley got tested, and was found positive for COVID-19. After being symptom free for over two weeks, Dilley donated her plasma to the critically ill.

“The antibodies from my plasma should be able to help another patient fight off the virus,” Dilley said.

Dilley’s plasma can help three COVID-19 patients.

According to the Red Cross’s website, the organization “has been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help identify prospective donors and manage the distribution of these products to hospitals treating patients in need.”

If you beat the virus and would like to donate your plasma, you can find more information here.