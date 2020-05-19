Red Cross launches virtual support hub to help those struggling with grief, loss due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The American Red Cross has launched a “Virtual Family Assistance Center” meant to help those struggling with loss and grief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can visit the organization’s help website where they can then access a support hub that includes special virtual programs, referrals, information, and services to support those in need.

The hub will also allow people to find other community resources provided by the American Red Cross and its partners.

If you don’t have internet access, you can call 833-492-0094 for help.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region, in a press release. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”

The Red Cross has “set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers” because many families who have lost loved ones in the pandemic “have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19.”

The volunteers are able to provide a variety of different services and all Family Assistance Center support is confidential and free.

