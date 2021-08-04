Report: Defense secretary plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops, according to a report from CBS News.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the U.S. could see more than 2 million cases over the next month, fueled by the delta variant, which now accounts for 93 percent of all COVID-19 cases, according to CBS.
The report comes shortly after the Associated Press reported that the vaccine will also be required for all foreign travelers to the U.S.