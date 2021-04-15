Researchers begin Pfizer vaccine trial on 2 to 5-year-olds

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford Medicine began its Pfizer vaccine trial for children under 12 on Wednesday — It was the first day children 2 to 5 years old got their first doses.

As soon as Angelica and Chris LaCour found out there was a vaccine trial their three-year-old daughter Eloise could participate in, they signed up.

“In preparation for today, we told her about the vaccine and wanted to make sure she was a part of making that decision and she did a great job today she was a trooper,” Angelica LaCour said.

Phase one of the Pfizer trial for children aged 2 to 5 began Wednesday at the Stanford location. Heading up the trial is pediatrics infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado.

“We’re really looking forward to making sure children have access to the vaccines as well,” Dr. Yvonne Maldonado said.

Dr. Maldonado says the entire trial will have less than five thousand kids under 12 involved nationwide.

“Right now we’re focusing on the 2 to 5-year-olds and 6 months to 2-year-olds and those would be dose-finding,” Dr. Maldonado said.

Wednesday morning, Eloise and a few other little ones got their blood drawn, noses swabbed and arms pricked.

Do they receive the actual vaccine?

“When you’re doing a Phase 1 study, you’re doing dose-finding so you have to receive the actual dose. There’s a low medium-high, and the high dose is the adult dose,” Dr. Maldonado said.

The kids will return in another few weeks for their second doses.

The entire trial will last several months, something the LaCour’s are happy about.

“It’s just peace of mind — just knowing that we’ll have such excellent care.. as she’s going through this,” Chris LaCour said.

“We know there are a lot of other parents who aren’t as lucky and are waiting for this to be a reality for their kids,” Angelica said.

The trial doesn’t end here — Stanford will also be enrolling 5 to 12-year-olds for phase three trials later this spring.

Anyone interested in signing up their children for the trial can enroll here.