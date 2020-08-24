Researchers report 1st case of COVID-19 reinfection

HONG KONG (WNCN) — Researchers in Hong Kong say a 33-year-old man contracted COVID-19 after recovering from the virus just months before. Scientists believe this is the world’s first case of reinfection.

The University of Hong Kong Department of Microbiology released preliminary research on Monday saying that “an apparently young and healthy patient had a ‘second case of COVID-19 infection’ which was diagnosed 4.5 months after the first episode,” according to multiple reports, including the New York Times.

Researchers used sequence analysis and determined that his strain of the virus appeared to be the one spreading around Europe.

During his first episode of illness, the patient had a cough, sore throat, fever, and headache for three days, according to the study. He tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on March 26, according to CNN.

The man had no symptoms — was asymptomatic — during the reinfection, which was discovered during a screening test at the airport when the man returned to the from a trip to Spain, researchers say.

“Our results prove that his second infection is caused by a new virus that he acquired recently rather than prolonged viral shedding,” said Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang To, a clinical microbiologist at the university.

“This case illustrates that re-infection can occur even just after a few months of recovery from the first infection. Our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may persist in humans as is the case for other common-cold associated human coronaviruses, even if patients have acquired immunity via natural infection or via vaccination,” the researchers wrote in their study.

According to reports, scientists are concerned because it suggests that the immunity for the virus may only last a few months for some people, and could have implications on vaccine development.

