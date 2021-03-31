Rest of Group 4 opens up, but only some Wake County providers expect to give them shots this week

FILE – In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, a member of the the medical staff prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All of Group 4 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. At more than 4 million people, it’s the largest group in the state’s breakdown.

This makes it so about 70 percent of the population in North Carolina is now eligible for the vaccine. More than 3,000 people drove up to get their shot at PNC Arena on Wednesday.

“I was a little nervous about how it was going to go. Super easy,” said Kevin Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald falls under the first half of Group 4 since he has a high-risk medical condition. It only took him a week to get an appointment.

“Super happy, super impressed, and just hopeful because just seeing how many people were waiting and how many people are getting the vaccine. And also how fast it was,” Fitzgerald said.

People in congregate settings, like jails or homeless shelters, are also in the first half of the group. The remainder of Group 4 is essential workers and college students in group living. The essential workers range in jobs, like retail, hotels, real estate, sanitation, and more.

“Working through the groups is quite satisfying,” said Josh Creighton, deputy director of emergency management for Wake County.

Wake County Public Health said although the remainder of Group 4 can now sign up, they don’t expect to get them appointments right away.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND A VACCINE IN WAKE COUNTY

“We still have a bunch of people on our waiting list and as supply becomes available and we’re able to execute and deliver the vaccine at sites like this, plus our other two sites, we’re working our way through that list,” Creighton said.

Duke Health said it will be the same for them. However, WakeMed and UNC Health said some should be able to get appointments with them this week or next.

“That makes me excited because I know the fastest way to reopen the economy fully is for people to get vaccinated. Seeing all these people here just gives me such hope for the rest of the spring and summer,” said Kelly Wilder, who received her first shot at PNC Arena on Wednesday.

There are nearly 70 places overall in Wake County that have vaccines available this week, which is a larger number than ever before.