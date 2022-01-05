Rev. William Barber tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

Reverend William Barber II speaks on-stage during the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in San Francisco, California on August 23, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rev. Dr. William Barber II said Wednesday night he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Barber said the positive came back as a result of a regular testing routine. He said his symptoms are mild thus far.

Per CDC guidelines, Barber said he will isolate himself for five days and notify anyone who was in close contact.

“I want to express my gratitude for the vaccines and booster shots that prepared my body to fight the virus, and I encourage anyone who has not received a vaccine or booster, if they are eligible, to do so as soon as possible,” Barber said in a tweet.