Rolling billboard for ‘funeral home’ turns heads in NC city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On Panthers game day in Charlotte, thousands of fans typically flood the streets to watch Carolina face off against any given opponent.

Sunday, something other than friends, drinks, and food caught the eye of tailgaters.

“It is very genius what they did,” Keith Gabriel said.

A truck drove around the stadium area with a message: “Don’t Get Vaccinated.”

For a split second, those who read it might think it is an anti-vaccination campaign, until they see what is listed beneath it — the name of a funeral home.

“You see ‘don’t get vaccinated’ and either you are intrigued, or you are disarmed by what you see but either way, click bate right? You are going to click and see what is on the other side of that website, so it was a great advertisement for whoever made that advertising,” Gabriel said.

WJZY researched the funeral home and learned it does not exist, but it does have a website.

No number, address, or ‘about me’ are listed. One link in the center of the page brings you to a Charlotte Health Care system, that holds daily vaccination clinics.

“Does StarMed have anything to do with the ad?” WJZY’s Taylor Young asked.

“From my understanding, the answer is currently no. I do not know of anyone in our team that has done this, but I am the last to know for some things,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadiam said.

He said while he is unaware of who is behind the ad, he supports the message.

“It definitely has a bit of dark humor associated with it, but whoever is doing it obviously has the same thought process as we do where vaccines save lives,” Dr. Piramzadiam said.