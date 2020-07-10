SC governor bans alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 11 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WNCN/WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday that bans alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 11 p.m. beginning Saturday.

McMaster made the announcement as the state experiences a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said McMaster. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

June 1, South Carolina had 12,148 confirmed cases. That number has grown to 50,691 as of Friday morning.

The new order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores or retail businesses.

The governor’s order does apply to any holder of the following licenses:

On-premises beer and wine permit

Winery permit

Brewpub beer/wine permit

Brewery permit

Business liquor by the drink license

Non-profit club liquor by the drink license

Special event permit

Special non-profit event permit

There are around 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the South Carolina Department of Revenue for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.