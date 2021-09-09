SC governor says he will fight Biden, democrats ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine mandate speech

FILE – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Congress just sweetened the incentives for states to extend Medicaid insurance coverage to more low-income adults, but the dozen Republican-controlled states that have spent years resisting expanding the programs have no plans to change course now. “Gov. McMaster isn’t for sale, regardless of whatever ill-conceived ‘incentives’ congressional democrats may come up with,” spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement. “What the federal spending plan does is attempt to offer a short term solution for a long term problem.” (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he will fight President Joe Biden and radical Democrats “to the gates of hell” after Biden gave a speech announcing new vaccine mandates.

McMaster said the American Dream “has turned into a nightmare” under Biden and Democrats.

“They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad,” McMaster said in a tweet.

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian,” he added.

This comes as Biden announced new vaccine mandates, including using OSHA to require employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly testing.