SC Sen. Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) said he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Graham tweeted the news, saying the House physician informed him of his positive test result.

He said he started to feel ill Saturday night and went to the doctor Monday morning.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.

“My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham tweeted.

The senator said he will quarantine for 10 days.