Sections of Cumberland County Courthouse close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Sections of the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville were closed Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to county spokeswoman Sally Shutt.

Court officials were made aware of the positive test on Thursday. The Clerk of Court’s office and District Court were closed Friday as a result. People will be notified via mail as court dates are rescheduled. Other offices and functions remained open, Shutt said.

District court is expected to remain closed until Aug. 3, according to acting Chief District Court Judge Toni King. Court matters scheduled for the next week will be continued and notices will be mailed.

Clerk of Court Lisa Scales said her office will reopen on Monday.

County health officials are working to determine the risk of exposure to staff and visitors to the courthouse. Those deemed at risk of exposure will be contacted, referred for testing, and given the next steps for quarantining.

All areas were disinfected on Friday morning, Shutt said.

Court hearings are being held via WEBex for Cumberland County Detention Court for first appearances and bonds, 50 B domestic violence protective orders, Department of Social Services nonsecures, juvenile secures, arbitrations, and domestic civil hearings, a release said.

Anyone with questions can call the District Court Judge’s Office at 910-475-3012 during normal business hours.

