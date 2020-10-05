Sen. Thom Tillis ‘feeling well’ after COVID-19 diagnosis, spokesman says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says that the senator is improving after experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test.

Tillis spokesman Adam Webb issued a statement Sunday night saying that the senator is continuing to self-isolate at home but that he’s feeling better after experiencing mild symptoms the previous day.

Webb said that Tillis is still experiencing a loss of “sense of taste and smell.”

Tillis announced Friday night that he had tested positive.

Here is the full Sunday night statement from Webb: “Senator Tillis continues to self-isolate at home and is feeling well. His mild symptoms from yesterday have significantly improved and the only lingering symptom is the loss of his sense of taste and smell. Thom and his wife Susan remain grateful for the well wishes they’ve received from North Carolinians.”

Tillis is among several people to be diagnosed with the virus after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett.

Tillis was wearing a mask at the ceremony and has supported mask use.

