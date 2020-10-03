Sen. Thom Tillis ‘in great spirits,’ has ‘mild symptoms’ after COVID-19 diagnosis, spokesman says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is temporarily off the campaign trail and in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tillis is one of at least three Republican senators to test positive for the virus within 24 hours.

“We’ve been forced to say inside, have small gatherings and they’re not doing that,” said Abby Salle, who lives in Raleigh and plans on voting in the November election.

Voters like Bob Welborn are hoping this will sway people to vote for Tillis’ opponent, Cal Cunningham.

“I think it’s a reflection of their [the senators] disregard, their blatant disregard for listening to the science,” he said.

Saturday evening, a Tillis campaign spokesman said “Tillis continues to self-isolate at home in North Carolina and has mild symptoms, no fever, and he is in great spirits. Thom and his wife Susan are grateful for the prayers and well wishes they’ve received from North Carolinians.”

But North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whately tells CBS 17 he has always seen Tillis wearing a mask when necessary, and adds he is confident Tillis’ campaign will be just fine.

He explained, “The fact that he [Tillis] is going to run virtually for the next 10 days as opposed to being on the road, I really don’t see that having too much of an impact.”

The high-stakes race between Tillis and Cunningham is one of the most important and most watched in the country. Republicans currently have control of the Senate, but come Election Day, it’s possible that could change.

Whatley tells CBS 17 plans to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court are moving forward.

“We’ve seen absolutely no indication that they’re going to move off of the schedule that they’ve got for it,” he said. “They’re going to start hearings on Oct. 12, expect to be able to report her out to the Senate floor on the 22nd. President Trump and Mitch McConnell really want to see this done before the election.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: