Several within NC Senate leader’s staff quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure at holiday party

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several people within North Carolina Senate President Pro-Tem Phil Berger’s office are quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Christmas party, spokesperson Pat Ryan said Wednesday.

Ryan said that Berger (R) hosts a party every year during the holidays. He hosted a smaller gathering this year with some current staff and significant others at a restaurant. Attendees wore masks when walking into the restaurant and when using the restrooms, Ryan said.

Wednesday morning, Berger’s office learned that one person was “likely presymptomatic at the event,” Ryan said. That person was a guest of a staff member. All close contacts are quarantining, per health guidelines.

No other guests or staff have tested positive or are displaying symptoms, Ryan said.

“Sen. Berger has about 15 people on staff and not all of them went or brought significant others. The gathering probably looked identical to any scene at any of the hundreds of locations where people eat lunch or dinner every day in Raleigh,” Ryan wrote in a statement.