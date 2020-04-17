Sheetz offering free meals for kids at all stores during the coronavirus crisis

With kids out of school, Sheetz launched the Kidz Meal Bagz program to make sure they still have access to filling meals everyday.

Now, that program is at every Sheetz location across six states — Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia — as of Thursday.

“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” said Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.”

Families just need to go to participating Sheetz locations and ask the cashier for a meal.

Families can get one bag per child, which will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” Sheetz said. “As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

The program is set to run for two more weeks. After that two weeks, Sheetz plans to reevaluate based on community need.

The company estimates this expansion means Sheetz will be giving out about 80,000 meals per week.