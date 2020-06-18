Sheriff who refused to enforce COVID-19 restrictions tests positive for the virus

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (WNCN) — A sheriff in Arizona who refused to enforce COVID-19 restrictions in his county has tested positive for the virus.

Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on Facebook on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He says it likely came from attending a campaign event on June 13.

“While still asymptomatic, I tested positive for the COVID-19. I will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days minimum,” the sheriff said on Facebook.

Lamb says he found out when he was called on Tuesday to meet with President Trump at the White House and was screened for the virus.

Lamb, who was elected in 2016, told local Arizona newspaper the Phoenix New Times in late April that he had to keep the Constitution in mind when considering emergency public-health orders.

“In tough times, tough decisions have to be made,” he said. “I’m looking at two laws in each hand [and] going with the one that’s 200 years old rather than two days old,” Lamb told the newspaper.