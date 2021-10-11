Should kids go trick-or-treating for Halloween this year?

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- While COVID-19 numbers are down, we’re not out of the woods yet. With Halloween fast approaching, some parents are asking if it’s safe to take their kids trick-or-treating.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, for the most part, trick-or-treating can be safe this year.

“If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely. Limit crowds. I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded- crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick or treating in small groups,” Walensky said to Face the Nation.

While the CDC’s holiday guidance is not officially out, public health experts continue to say outdoor activities are safer.

To make trick-or-treating safer, the CDC has suggested for trick-or-treaters to wear a mask. They recommend children make their cloth masks part of their costumes.

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask and a cloth mask should be worn over a costume mask. CDC advised putting a cloth mask over a costume mask could make it too difficult to breathe.

For those handing out treats:

Avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters

Giving out treats outdoors, if possible

Setting up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take

Washing hands before handling treats

Wearing a mask

Adults should make sure children are washing their hands before eating their candy. It’s also a good idea to bring hand sanitizer during trick-or-treating in case children are touching any surfaces.

CDC has yet to publish any guidance for Thanksgiving or Christmas.