Should vaccines be mandatory for people working in health care facilities?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pruitt Health is the most recent health care system in the Triangle to mandate vaccinations for employees.

It’s an effort Gov. Roy Cooper supports.

On Aug. 4, when asked about rising COVID cases and vaccination rates among healthcare workers, he said, “if you are a health care provider working closely with patients and frail patients who are often sick, it’s your responsibility to get a vaccine.”

But is that enough?

Cadence at Wake Forest is dealing with two breakthrough COVID cases.

Leaders at Cadence Senior Living told CBS 17 they have done everything they could to keep people safe.

Rob Leinbach, the principal of the company, said he mandated the COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff back in January.

Currently, the company’s vaccination rate is 89 percent due to medical exemptions.

Unvaccinated employees must wear an N95 face mask and face shield at all times.

The company is also doing proactive, weekly testing.

“We believe we are in the service industry, and we serve the most vulnerable population,” explained Leinbach. “We think it’s very important to protect our residents any way we can. One of the best things we can do is to get ourselves vaccinated for the greater good.”

Cadence Senior Living still requires masks and health screenings before people can go into any one of their communities.

Leinbach said they have done what they could do protect their staff and residents, the rest is up to the public.

“It’s important for the whole world, frankly, to be vaccinated to end the pandemic,” he added. “It’s not just gone from the world, so you know, it is what it is until we all get vaccinated and keep it from mutating and spreading.”