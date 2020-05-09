Slowly but surely, some Raleigh retailers plan weekend reopenings as Phase 1 begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Phase 1 of the Governor’s re-opening plan took effect Friday at 5 p.m. On Saturday, many of the stores inside Crabtree Valley Mall are expected to open back up, but at 50% capacity. They’ll be doing extra cleaning and encouraging social distancing.

Several shoppers stopped by the mall Friday evening, expecting some stores to have re-opened.

“Pretty much it’s vacant. Nobody is here. None of the stores are open,” said Erica Johnson. She’d come to Crabtree to buy a Mother’s Day gift for her mom.

“A little noisier. A little busier. A little more foot traffic,” said Duke Manfredi, providing a different perspective.

That’s because Manfredi is a mall walker who gets in 6 miles a day.

“You’ll see me here tomorrow,” he said.

“We were under the impression it was open. We checked the website very excited, we thought Macy’s would be open. Apparently its not,” Danyelle Lakin who just moved to Raleigh said.

Crabtree Valley Mall said three stores would re-open Friday evening, but they didn’t.

Saturday will be different. The mall said it has spoken with retailers and that 32 of the 220 stores plan to re-open. That’s only 15%.

“They have to do what’s best for their business (and) for their employees. As a consumer, I just have to be more patient,” said Leah Rechetnikova of Cary.

Over in North Hills, about 40% of the stores are expected to re-open Saturday. Paysage is among them.

“We’ll limit the number of people coming in. It’ll just be three clients at a time. We’ll try to keep our door open. We’ll just sanitize the door every time we have a client come in and come out. Do the same with credit cards,” employee Virginie Birgand said.

They spent the day cleaning the store and moving things around.

“We’re a very small business. We’re a retail business. If our store is closed, we have no more business. So, we don’t have a choice. We need to re-open,” she explained.

