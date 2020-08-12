So you’ve gotten a COVID-19 test, what factors determine how fast results come back?

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 testing increases, several factors go into how quickly patients get results back.

According to medical professionals, turnaround times are dependent on the lab the samples are sent to, and if the test is prioritized.

“We were just on the phone with a patient about her results that are not back yet. She was screened on Friday. Here we are Wednesday, still waiting for her results. Whereas we had other people screened on the exact same day and their results came back Monday,” said family nurse practitioner Schquthia Peacock.

Peacock has been consistently testing patients for COVID-19 since March but says the time it takes to get test results back has not been consistent.

“It depends on the demand of what the lab has going on,” said Peacock.

President of the North Carolina Association of Family Physicians, Dr. David Rinehart, says primary care offices in hospital systems may get quicker results than what comes back from a commercial lab.

“Many hospital systems have their own test and many are doing very well with turning them around rather quickly. Here again, it depends on the volume and the system,” Rinehart said.

Peacock practices at Preston Medical Associates in Cary, which uses Quest Diagnostics to process its tests.

Quest Diagnostics says it is currently processing 150,000 tests per day with results in 2-3 days.

A spokesperson said Quest Diagnostics plans to scale up the capacity to provide 185,000 tests a day by Labor Day.

The Wake County Health Department and UNC Health Systems use LabCorp to process their COVID-19 tests.

LabCorp says its processing 180,000 tests per day with a current turnaround time of 1-3 days from specimen pickup.

Medical professionals say one way to get results back faster is if a COVID-19 test sample is prioritized, something Peacock says is done at her practice based on risk.

“If someone is a healthcare worker and has symptoms they are at a different priority than a person that with a COVID-19 exposure without risk factors,” Peacock said.

Both LabCorp and Quest say samples from high risk or hospitalized patients, and health care workers are prioritized.

Raleigh based MAKO Medical says its labs currently process 25,000 COVID-19 per day, with plans to expand to 50,000 per day within the next six weeks.

Steve Hoover, VP of Laboratory Operations at MAKO says the current turnaround time is less than 48 hours from receipt of the sample.

Hoover says several factors go into how long it takes to process tests, such as timely delivery of the sample to the lab. He said MAKO labs are staffed to continuously run samples 24/7.

“We have continued to build out space to expand capacity as well as additional equipment and new technology to meet that demand,” he said in a statement.

NextCare Urgent Care’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Tedesco, says their clinics use MAKO labs in North Carolina.

He says turnaround times are consistently 48-72 hours with a fair amount of results returning in 24-36 hours.

Tedesco says only NextCare clinics in Fayetteville and Gastonia offer rapid COVID-19 testing currently, but they hope to offer rapid testing at all North Carolina clinics by the end of August.

CVS uses offsite to independent, third-party labs to process samples from its COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites, according to a spokesperson.

An increase in cases of COVID-19 in late June caused an extremely high demand for tests, creating a backlog at one of the labs used by CVS, a spokesperson said.

While turnaround times have improved to 3-7 days, in some cases results are taking 6-10 days, according to a spokesperson.