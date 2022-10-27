CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — About 20 people who received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine in Moore County during a six-day span this summer may have received doses that might have been stored at the wrong temperature, public health officials said.

Matthew Garner, the county’s interim public health director, said Thursday that those doses for people 12 and older were provided by the health department in late July and early August.

He said officials initially expected roughly 400 people to be affected following a preliminary review.

The initial date range of May 5 – Sept. 27 was narrowed to July 28 – Aug. 2 after the health department received storage data from Pfizer that indicates that the vaccine remained stable for the dates outside that span.

Those doses were stored at temperatures ranging from minus-25 to minus-17 degrees, Garner said.

Officials say the doses kept at the wrong temperature won’t harm anyone — but might not offer the best protection against COVID-19.

The department says people who received their primary series during that time have been notified, provided with guidance and were offered a dose of the new bivalent booster.

According to a storage and handling summary posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, the Pfizer vaccine may be stored between 36 and 46 degrees for up to 10 weeks and may be stored between 46 and 77 degrees for up to 12 hours before first puncture.

Otherwise, vaccine doses should be kept at ultra-cold temperatures between minus-130 and minus-76 degrees until their expiration dates.

NCDHHS said it is aware of the situation in the county and have been in contact with officials, but are unaware of any similar situations elsewhere in the state.