Some NC counties announce when vaccination of individuals 75 and older begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some counties in North Carolina are either registering individuals for or starting vaccination of people who are 75 years and older in the state’s Phase 1b stage of COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

However, supplies continue to be limited, making it uncertain precisely when each county will be able to begin that process.

In Robeson County, UNC Health Southeastern will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public on Wednesday, beginning with individuals ages 75 and older as recommended in Phase 1b-Group 1.

Individuals ages 75 and older who are residents of Robeson County and/or established patients of UNC Health Southeastern may call (910) 671-5395 to schedule appointments to receive their vaccination at the Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic located at 2901 N. Elm St., Lumberton, beginning Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The clinic will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Lee County, the health department opened registration for Phase 1b individuals Tuesday but has not confirmed a date to begin administering the vaccine.

The registration process allows individuals to sign-up to be ready when additional vaccine becomes available in the county.

Wayne County’s health department is following a similar protocol. Starting Wednesday, Phase 1b individuals will be able to register to receive the vaccine.

County health officials say they will not be giving vaccinations to walk-up visitors; you must register for an appointment. Registration will take place:

Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Maxwell Center in Goldsboro

Thursday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center in Goldsboro

The Wayne County Health Department said it only has 550 doses of the vaccine to register for at these two events.

Gaston County officials say they’ll begin making COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone 75 and older on Friday at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

New Hanover County Public Health officials say they will transition into the next phase of vaccine rollout starting on Thursday.

Anyone age 75 or older should call that county’s health department at 910-798-6800 to sign up for a day and time slot to receive a vaccine. The call center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Sampson County health officials said they will hold a drive-through mass vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Sampson County Exposition Center for individuals in Phase 1b only.

Eligible individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to bring an ID or some verification of date of birth.

Cumberland County health officials told CBS 17 that they plan to roll out vaccination to individuals 75 and older starting next week. An official date, however, has not been announced.

“In order to avoid long lines at our vaccination clinic we want to make sure that we have plenty of staff there to work those vaccination clinic especially for those that are older that may not be able to physically stand in a line and wait,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County’s health department director.

Alamance County health officials said they will begin offering vaccinations for Phase 1b individuals starting Wednesday.

Atrium Health in the Charlotte area will begin public vaccinations of those 75 years old and older, as part of Phase 1b, Group 1, to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Wake County, officials said it’s not clear when they’ll begin Phase 1B, as they’re still trying to get through Phase 1A, which includes hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients and people in long-term care facilities.

“I would love to say that we would be much further down the road than we are now, but I’m also still very much amazed at the work that those people who are running these programs,” said Ryan Jury, clinical vaccine liaison with Wake County Public Health. “We also want to make sure that these doses are safe and effective. So, I don’t want to say give me faster doses without making sure they’re safe and effective.”

About 330,000 vaccine doses have been distributed to North Carolina as of Saturday, according to the CDC. Of those, 94,865 doses have been administered to people, the agency reported, which is about 29 percent of distributed doses.

Nationally, the U.S. has administered about one-third of the doses distributed, the CDC said.

About 4.2 million people across the country have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is below the goal of 20 million Trump administration officials had hoped to vaccinate by the end of 2020.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he mobilized the North Carolina National Guard to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now,” Cooper said in a tweet.

“We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations,” his tweet continued.