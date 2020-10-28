South Carolina deputy saves unconscious infant diagnosed with COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – A South Carolina deputy saved an unconscious infant that was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Oct. 20, Deputy Shawn Gopaul was dispatched to the Pageland, South Carolina area in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, Gopaul began administering CPR until EMS arrived.

The infant was transported from the scene by ambulance to Monroe then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

The infant has since returned home and is recovering from coronavirus.

Gopaul was quarantined following this encounter and tested negative for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.