South Carolina deputy saves unconscious infant diagnosed with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WIS

Posted: / Updated:

Chesterfield deputy saves unconscious infant diagnosed with COVID-19 (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – A South Carolina deputy saved an unconscious infant that was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Oct. 20, Deputy Shawn Gopaul was dispatched to the Pageland, South Carolina area in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, Gopaul began administering CPR until EMS arrived.

The infant was transported from the scene by ambulance to Monroe then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

The infant has since returned home and is recovering from coronavirus.

Gopaul was quarantined following this encounter and tested negative for coronavirus.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories