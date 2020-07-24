Staff member training at Thales Academy in Raleigh tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Days after opening classrooms for in-person instruction, some students at the Raleigh campus of Thales Academy are back to remote lessons after a person at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice sent to affected families on Thursday said a staff member in training tested positive on Tuesday. The person had been observing a second grade class. The person was asymptomatic while on campus, passed the temperature check, and wore a mask, the notice said.

“All safety protocols were and continue to be followed including health screenings and masks for our teaching staff,” the notice said.

Thales Academy, which began its school year Monday with in-person classes, is not closing for all students. Rather, the teacher and students have been advised to quarantine for 14 days.

In total, eight Thales Academy campuses opened in North Carolina on Monday. Students had their choice between virtual or in-person instruction.

“It’s been great to see the plan roll out,” said Ashley Bahor, who is a senior administrator at the Rolesville campus.

About three-quarters of the students at the Rolesville campus chose to return to in-person learning. Bahor said parents answer screening questions every morning and do a temperature check at home. The staff then takes students’ temperatures again in the carpool lane. Everyone 11 years and older wears a mask.

“The biggest adjustment has been the one-way hallway. Students returning thought they could go to class a certain way, so there’s been a lot of, ‘Oh, oh, honey. You’ve got to go this way,” Bahor said.

She added that the first 10 days are critical as their team will reflect on anything that needs adjusting. They want to keep students as safe as they can.

“They are so excited. It’s been just wonderful to hear them come into the school building to see their classmates from a distance,” Bahor said.

CBS 17 reached out to Thales Academy for comment but has not yet heard back.

More headlines from CBS17.com: