Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/NEXSTAR) — Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free.

Millions of Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are carrying around paper cards as proof.

Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21 — Office Depot (@officedepot) March 25, 2021

Keeping your card safe could come in handy.

Some destinations, cruise lines and major sports venues require proof of full vaccination, while some businesses are offering perks to people who can prove they received the vaccine.

The vaccine cards include information on which vaccine was given and the date it was administered. The card also serves as a reminder as to when to get the second dose if one is required.

The offer at Office Depot ends in July and is only available in stores.

If you lose your vaccination card, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that you contact the facility that administered the vaccine or your local or state immunization information program.

Also, remember not to share photos of your vaccine card on social media.