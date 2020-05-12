Breaking News
Murder suspect’s ex-wife charged in connection with death of Holly Springs woman
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5:30

State begins reporting number of people filing for unemployment

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state has begun reporting the number of people filing for unemployment in addition to the number of claims filed, a Division of Employment Security spokeswoman said Tuesday.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Spokeswoman Kelly McComber told CBS 17 News that the change was made to provide a more accurate and more relevant count during the coronavirus response.

“There’s much more interest in how many people are filing for unemployment, than the number of claims, which is a workload,” she said.

According to the latest figures provided by the division, a total of 861,713 people have filed for unemployment and a total of 1.13 million claims have been received.

The reason for the discrepancy has to do with a provision in the CARES Act, which stipulates that in order to collect Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a person must be denied or be ineligible for state benefits, McComber said.

So a person in that situation files two claims — one denied by the state, then a second for PUA.

Before that, McComber said it was closer to one claim filed by each filer.

The division reported Tuesday that a total of nearly $1.8 billion has been paid to a total of 494,251 claimants. Of that money, $559 million has come from the state, almost $1 billion from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation fund and $237 million from the PUA.

It also said 16,984 claims were filed Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories