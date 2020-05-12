State begins reporting number of people filing for unemployment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state has begun reporting the number of people filing for unemployment in addition to the number of claims filed, a Division of Employment Security spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Kelly McComber told CBS 17 News that the change was made to provide a more accurate and more relevant count during the coronavirus response.

“There’s much more interest in how many people are filing for unemployment, than the number of claims, which is a workload,” she said.

According to the latest figures provided by the division, a total of 861,713 people have filed for unemployment and a total of 1.13 million claims have been received.

The reason for the discrepancy has to do with a provision in the CARES Act, which stipulates that in order to collect Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a person must be denied or be ineligible for state benefits, McComber said.

So a person in that situation files two claims — one denied by the state, then a second for PUA.

Before that, McComber said it was closer to one claim filed by each filer.

The division reported Tuesday that a total of nearly $1.8 billion has been paid to a total of 494,251 claimants. Of that money, $559 million has come from the state, almost $1 billion from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation fund and $237 million from the PUA.

It also said 16,984 claims were filed Monday.