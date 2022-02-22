Still seeing (mostly) red: Some NC counties turn orange on CDC color map. Did yours?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s still a lot of red on the CDC’s COVID-19 map of North Carolina.

A total of 97 of the state’s 100 counties — including all of them in central North Carolina — were still colored red with the highest level of transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s risk map.

The risk map from the CDC on Tuesday showed 97 of the state’s 100 counties as being in the red zone with the highest level of COVID transmission.

That’s actually an improvement. Three counties in the northeast corner of the state — Chowan, Hertford and Gates — had turned orange by Tuesday morning with spread described as substantial.

North Carolina averaged just under 4,200 new cases per day over the past week — the lowest that rate has been since Dec. 23.

As CBS 17 previously reported, that’s an improvement but still not nearly good enough to meet the CDC’s high standards for a color change.

To shift to the orange zone, a county must hit two benchmarks over the span of a week: Fewer than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, and no more than 10 percent of tests coming back positive.

The CDC says the statewide positive test rate has been between 10 percent and 14.9 percent for the past week.

As a state, the CDC says North Carolina had a case rate of 350 cases per capita — or, three and a half times higher than it needs to be, on average, to drop the state into the orange zone.

That works out to 10,487 new cases per week, or a seven-day average of 1,498.

To get to the yellow zone — with moderate spread — the state’s case rate needs to be seven times lower, to 49.99 for every 100,000 people or a total of 5,243 in a week. That equals 749 cases per day.

The CDC has said masks are recommended in counties that are either red or orange.