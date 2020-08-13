Students concerned following reports of large gatherings off UNC’s campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Within the first week of class at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, three students have been kicked out of the dorms for not following community standards, according to the Washington Post.

UNC officials would not confirm if students had been kicked out due to privacy laws, but they said they are responding to several reports of students not social distancing.

Officials had said before that students who did not follow the community standards put forth by the University could be disenrolled or removed from campus housing.

Off campus, Chapel Hill police visited seven houses for complaints of either a large party or loud music over the weekend.

Some of the individuals CBS 17 spoke with who attended some of the events argued that they were within the social-distancing requirements and that people are overreacting. Two of the complaints were for either a mass gathering or state-order violations, which include the Zeta Psi fraternity house on Cameron Avenue.

No citations have been given, but police said one house did receive a warning for violations.

“Ultimately, I’m disappointed because I know it’s going to reflect on all of us,” said Alex Bush, president of the UNC chapter for Kappa Sigma.

Bush said the fraternity is holding all of its large gatherings online. He is concerned after seeing other groups of UNC students holding these events in person and not social distancing.

“I hope those organizations take this more seriously, especially since they’ve seen the repercussions of hosting a gathering,” Bush said.

According to the UNC Dashboard, 10 more students at UNC have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week. A total of 149 students at UNC have tested positive for COVID-19 since February.

