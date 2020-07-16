Superintendent to recommend Orange County Schools begin year under ‘Plan C’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Schools’ superintendent will recommend Thursday that the district begin the upcoming school year with remote instruction, the system said Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Monique Felder will make the recommendation during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

“In order to take every precaution for our students and staff, I will recommend to the Board of Education that we reopen under Plan C (closed with remote learning) for the first four weeks of school. After that, we will look at the data, and in partnership with the Orange County Department of Health and Human Services and our community, we will reassess our plans,” Felder said in a news release.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows COVID-19 cases increasing in Orange County.

The district will also be offering the Orange County School Virtual Academy as an all-online option for students. It is different from remote learning in that remote learning’s goal is to return to the classroom for face-to-face instruction, OCS said.

There are unlimited Virtual Academy seats for current and new students. The application can be found online.

“Please know that I too want our students back in our school buildings. I want to hear their laughter and learning fill the hallways; however, now is not the time. The goal of in-person education is the right one, and we will make every effort to get there this fall. We all have a part to play in reopening. Together, we can slow the spread and get back to seeing each other and our students in our school buildings,” Felder said in the release.

