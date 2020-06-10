Survey shows public becoming less concerned over COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Data tracking company, Elucd started tracking sentiments about COVID-19 several months ago. Survey results released Wednesday showed the public is taking less precautions and is less concerned about the seriousness of the virus.

When asked what kind of protective measures people are taking, half of respondents said they were wearing homemade face coverings while 40% said they worse medical masks. The survey showed the use of those masks and gloves were slightly down from a month ago.

Source: Elucd

Most survey respondents reported that they expected major changes caused by coronavirus to stay in place at least for the rest of the year. Even so, less people are worried about the risk of serious harm to themselves or a loved one as a result of the virus. In early April, half of respondents said they were “very much” concerned. That has now shifted to 35% of people saying they were “very much” concerned.

Source: Elucd

Elucd’s survey results showed most people will feel more comfortable cutting back on social distancing when there is a significant drop in cases of COVID-19 or if there was more widespread antibody testing.

The pandemic impacted economies worldwide. For Americans surveyed, 60% said their ability to pay their mortgage or rent was not impacted by coronavirus. Another 22% said they were able to pay their mortgage or rent but would have to dip into their savings account.

The survey found respondents were overwhelmingly concerned about the spread of the virus due to recent protests fueled by George Floyd’s death. At the same time, it found these concerns did impact their decision to participate in demonstrations. It is important to note most respondents said they did not participate in any protests or rallies .

Source: Elucd

A majority of respondents said they viewed those recent protests favorably and felt they were important to spark change. On a scale of one to five, most people landed in the middle with their confidence in whether justice would be fulfilled now that charges have been filed against the police officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Source: Elucd

