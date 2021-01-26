‘Suspected microburst’ damages Buncombe County COVID-19 vaccine site

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspected microburst damaged a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination site in Buncombe County overnight.

The Buncombe County Government tweeted that emergency services worked all night to restore the site to working order.

“Thanks to them, there will be no impact to our continuity of services. Thank you!” Buncombe County tweeted while tagging the sheriff’s office and Asheville Fire Department.

Many many thanks to our emergency services staff who worked all night to get our drive through #covidvaccine site restored after a suspected microburst hit overnight. Thanks to them, there will be no impact to our continuity of services. Thank you! @BuncombeSheriff @AshevilleFD pic.twitter.com/KG6kfUgkTe — Buncombe County Gov (@buncombeGov) January 26, 2021

Buncombe County is currently giving residents ages 65 and older, along with all health care workers, the ability to be vaccinated.

A microburst is a column of sinking air within a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service.

“Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening,” NWS said.