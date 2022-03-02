RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The nation’s top health experts introduced a new national COVID-19 plan that includes what the president calls “Test to Treat.” It means someone could get tested and receive antiviral pills all in one stop.

Hayes Barton Pharmacy in Raleigh has the antiviral pill Paxlovid available for COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve seen a good number of people come for it from all over,” said pharmacy owner Brent Talley.

Getting the medication requires a doctor’s prescription.

“Usually the prescription’s being called in by the doctor,” Talley explained. “When they do that, they have to put the day they tested positive because it’s got to be in a five-day window.”

UNC family physician Dr. Erica Pettigrew said that five-day window closes quickly when people are waiting for test results or scrambling to get a prescription.

“If it takes days and days of getting a message to your doctor’s office or trying to figure out who can dispense it, then you’re losing precious time,” she said, adding that some people don’t see a doctor regularly.

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden promised more Paxlovid is on the way. He said patients may soon be able to get it as soon as they test positive.

“We’re launching the ‘Test To Treat’ initiative, so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they test positive receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost,” the president said.

According to the president’s plan, one-stop sites for tests and treatment will open at pharmacy clinics, community health centers, long-term care facilities, and veterans’ health centers.

“The concept is great,” Pettigrew said. “We need to think outside the box every step of the way.”

Talley noted that providers must carefully consider whether the drug is the right fit for each patient.

“There are a lot of drug interactions,” he explained. He said people with kidney issues may need a different dose, and it’s important to know what other medications a patient is taking before giving the drug.

If it’s not a good fit, there are other treatment options, and some people don’t need antiviral treatments for COVID-19. They are currently being given to patients at high risk of hospitalization.

It’s not yet clear where the one-stop locations will be, but federal health officials said they expect hundreds across the country to open sometime this month.