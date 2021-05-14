‘This is going to take some time’: Entertainment venues in the Triangle adjusting after COVID-19 rules lifted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday night, hours after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most COVID-19 restrictions including most mask requirements, Strike and Barrel in Wake Forest was busy.

“People are back and people are having fun, and that’s kind of what we rely on. We are a business that’s all about customer service and fun. The customers are going to tell us whether we are doing a good job. They are out in full force now,” said Dave Carmichael.

Carmichael, the owner of Strike and Barrel, said they have come a long way. At one point, he mentioned the bowling center and bar had to close for six months.

“We are going to keep some of our screens. You can see we have screens between the groups. We are not removing those right away. Not everyone is going to feel comfortable on day one. This is going to take some time,” Carmichael explained.

He said he’s leaving it up to customers to wear a mask or not.

At Cinemark Raleigh Grande Friday night, CBS 17 noticed a “face mask required” sign posted outside.

Meanwhile, ComedyWorx, an improv comedy club in Raleigh, is now working to finally do shows in front of crowds again after they moved to doing virtual shows.

“Obviously, it is very encouraging to hear. As far as our opening goes, we still have to take into account the people who have not yet been vaccinated,” said Cary LaMay, manager at ComedyWorx.

LaMay said they are working on what it looks like to reopen safely.

“To actually hear real people laugh at what you’re doing again is really good,” he said.

CBS 17 also reached out to the Marble’s Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh. It said it is still requiring masks in the museum and IMAX for guests over the age of 5.