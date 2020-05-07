Thousands in NC still waiting for unemployment money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even as North Carolina begins the process of loosening the restrictions of the stay-at-home order, hundreds of thousands of people are still waiting to begin receiving unemployment benefits.

North Carolina had the sixth highest increase in unemployment claims among all states when you compare the last week of April this year to the last week of April 2019, according to a new study released Thursday by personal finance website WalletHub.

The 84,716 claims filed the week of April 27 amounted to a 2,689 percent increase over the same week in 2019, the study found – Click here to read more.

As part of a $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief package that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law earlier this week, state legislators set aside $70 million to be spent on government operations, which can include adding staff to the Division of Employment Security’s call center. The center has been overwhelmed by people trying to file for benefits.

The new law does not specifically say how much can be spent on the call center or how much staffing would increase. It also notes the funding is available “provided that the United States Department of Labor does not approve additional funding” for the call center.

“They can ramp up or ramp down to deal with the problem as it comes to them instead of trying to play catchup weeks after the fact,” said Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln). “They can’t wait on the federal government. They’ve already had to wait, for some, way too long.”

Paula Stoltz got furloughed from her job as a server on March 17. That began a weeks-long ordeal of trying to get her unemployment benefits.

“Honestly, I’m gonna say over a thousand times I kept redialing and redialing,” she said. “I was in tears. I was in tears. And my husband would say, ‘don’t cry, don’t cry.’ I’ll say, ‘I’m not getting any money. How am I gonna pay the mortgage? How are we gonna pay the mortgage? How am I gonna pay for my car? How am I gonna do anything?’”

One sleepless night, she decided to try a different tactic and began emailing every person’s email address she could find with the Department of Commerce, finally getting the issue resolved last week.

“I was cursing them out day after day, but I know what they’re going through,” she said.

As of Thursday, 1,069,250 people in North Carolina have filed for unemployment benefits, according to the Division of Employment Security.

Of those, 17,886 have done so by phone, with the vast majority filing online.

DES says 464,510 people have begun receiving payments, which is about 43 percent of those who have filed so far. Officials with DES say it should take two weeks from the time of filing to being receiving payments.

The agency also says it has tripled the number of people working to process unemployment claims. CBS17 contacted the agency to find out how the new COVID-19 relief funding will impact staffing, but we did not get a response.