Time running out for back-to-school vaccines for North Carolina students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This week’s COVID-19 data shows children 12 to 17 make up a quarter of new vaccinations. While a total of 245,446 of them are at least partially vaccinated, they accounted for 5 percent of all partial vaccinations.

While they make up a quarter of vaccinations this week, they still only make up 5 percent of total vaccinations.

It’s one of the reasons WakeMed has scheduled their Back-to-School Blitz for vaccinations this weekend. With the school year starting shortly for North Carolina students, time is running out for students to get fully vaccinated in time for the start of the school year.

Source: NCDHHS



WakeMed will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for students ages 12 to 15.

The clinics will be held at the Andrews Center on the following dates:

Dose 1: Saturday, July 31 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) & Sunday, August 1 (2 to 5 p.m.)

Dose 2: Saturday, Aug. 21 (8 am to 2pm) & Sunday, Aug. 22 (2 to 5 p.m.)

WakeMed does require children under 16 to have permission before getting their vaccine.

According to WakeMed, adults can give consent for children to get vaccinated: